The Northwest Missouri State men’s and women’s track teams completed competition at the Loper Twilight #1 today in Kearney, Nebraska. In field event action, the Bearcats had three top-three finishes. Dakota Schmidt took third in the men’s javelin with a provisional qualifying mark of 60.51m (198-06) while Blake Morgan was third in the men’s high jump with a provisional jump of 2.04m (6-08.25). Jada Shanklin took third in the women’s high jump with her provisional mark of 1.68m (5-06)