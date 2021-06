Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he has taken advice from former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson and lauded the Scot for taking the time to help out an old rival.During Gerrard’s playing days, being captain of Liverpool made him a problematic individual at times, with Ferguson in charge of the Red Devils and given the animosity between the two clubs.But that rivalry has mellowed since the former England midfielder hung up his boots, with his first steps in a senior management role coming in Ferguson’s home nation.As such, Gerrard has been in contact and, after being named Manager of...