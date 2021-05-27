Marvel’s What If? could set up a major Avengers 5 twist

Marvel’s Avengers received a pretty huge patch earlier this week on May 18, which saw the Red Room Takeover Event (truly) begin, and there’s a ton of patch notes to come along with the new update. From new features to bug fixes and just general changes throughout the game, there’s a lot to go through in this new Avengers patch. One thing in particular that I’m pretty happy about is the change to Gold chests that prevents them from dropping common items from now on. I don’t really know why games ever implement this to begin with; if I’m completing an activity to give me a high tier reward, why should I even have the possibility of getting a common item? I don’t know, but it’s a marked improvement in these patch notes, so let’s check out the rest of them! If you’re interested in checking out the Avengers patch notes directly from their source, you can do that here!