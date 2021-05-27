Marvel’s What If? could set up a major Avengers 5 twist
How important is What If…? to Marvel’s future plans?. The upcoming animated series will introduce audiences to a series of alternate realities, reinterpreting versions of familiar Marvel Cinematic Universe moments. In one history, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) was given the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans); in another, heroes like Captain America become zombies. The series is said to be disconnected from stories in the prime MCU reality, and most fans assume nothing in What If…? will impact future MCU titles.www.inverse.com