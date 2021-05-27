Cancel
The one where Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber joined the ‘Friends’ reunion special

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPOILER ALERT) Friends: The Reunion is officially streaming on HBO Max, and the cast brought some extra friends along for the ride — including some of music’s biggest stars. As previously reported, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber are among the special guests joining the now-iconic sitcom’s six stars: Jennifer Aniston,...

Musichotradiomaine.com

(Watch) DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber & 21 Savage – Let It Go

Fore! DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber and 21 Savage hit the golf links for a Happy Gilmore inspired visual. “Let It Go” was the sixth track on Khaled’s new album ‘KHALED KHALED’ that released last friday. The video is heavily inspired by the classic Adam Sandler movie “Happy Gilmore” and we even see DJ Khaled wrestle a crocodile just like Chubbs did! The song is mostly about living life with a carefree attitude and not holding grudges or being petty. This is DJ Khaled’s twelfth studio album and the first time we’ve ever heard Bieber & Savage on a track together!
Musicignitemusicmag.com

JUSTIN BIEBER ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED WORLD TOUR DATES – ADDS NEW SHOWS IN 2022

Posted by Bryan Joe Corder in Breaking Music News // 0 Comments. JUSTIN BIEBER ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED WORLD TOUR DATES. JUSTICE WORLD TOUR 2022— PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE— Justin returns to the road on the heels of the global #1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit “Peaches.” With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with over 75 million monthly listeners. Justice has garnered over four and a half billion streams worldwide since its release in March.
TV & VideosDecider

Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow Duet “Smelly Cat” in HBO Max’s ‘Friends’ Reunion

The hype around Friends: The Reunion is real. Fans have waited 17 years to see all six leads together again—and that’s partly due to COVID-19. We all got super excited about this reunion when it was announced in February 2020, and then the world fell apart. But now, after a year of delays, the reunion is so close that its metaphorically in the apartment across the hall—and it was worth the wait. The super-sized reunion special is packed with so many memories, bloopers, reveals, and superstar guest stars—including Lady Gaga.
Vice

HBO Max's ‘Friends’ Reunion: The One Where They Test the Limits of Nostalgia

Even 17 years after its 236-episode run from 1994 to 2004, Friends is still basically the television sitcom equivalent of McDonalds. While it received 62 Emmy nominations and averaged over 20 million regular viewers per week when it was airing, USA Today reported in 2015 that it was still earning around $1 billion in syndication money per year, which the site estimated amounted to a yearly $20 million payout to stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. In 2018, Netflix shelled out $100 million to keep the show on the service for a year, while WarnerMedia forked over an estimated $425 million to host the show on HBOMax for half a decade.
Beauty & FashionGrazia

Lady Gaga And Phoebe Buffay Singing Smelly Cat Is Everything We Wanted From The Friends Reunion

So, you can finally watch the Friends reunion. And, honestly, we hate to use the phrase that everyone is using, but could we BE any more excited? No, no - we couldn't. When we first heard the news that the likes of Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber were joining the cast for celebrity cameos, we're not going to lie, one of the first things we wanted was for a superstar to join Phoebe Buffay and belt out the iconic hit Smelly Cat (which is still somehow playing on loop in our heads over 20 years later).
TV Seriesvamers.com

Friends: The Reunion Review – The One Where They Reunite

Friends aired from 1994 through to 2004. Over a wonderful ten year period, the show took viewers on a beautiful journey between six friends maturing through their twenties and into their thirties. Ross Gellar, Monica Gellar, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay, and Joe Tribbiani quickly became household names, as the show mixed real world scenarios of young adult love, life and friendship with carefully planned humour in-front of a live studio audience. Viewers around the world were instantly enraptured by television’s first truly ensemble cast (in a sitcom), where no single character outshone any of the others. The resultant effect ensured the show would be adored by billions of people around the world, becoming part of popular culture and a near timeless zeitgeist of what it means to have ‘friends who are family’.
TV & Videosnewsatw.com

Most memorable Friends reunion moments, from Lady Gaga to Matt LeBlanc

Editors’ note: One major spoiler ahead, so proceed with caution if you want to remain completely unspoiled. The best parts of Friends: The Reunion, streaming now on HBO Max, involve just the six main cast members. James Corden deftly handles host duties; celebrities including BTS, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga show up; the show’s creators share behind-the-scenes tidbits — and that’s all good. But the moments you’ll likely remember most from the celebration of the iconic NBC sitcom are when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer just sit around on the old set chatting, as if no one else in the world exists.
Celebritiesfame10.com

Friends Reunion Director Explains Why Paul Rudd And Cole Sprouse Did Not Make Appearances

The much-anticipated Friends reunion has finally aired, but fans had a few questions about why some key characters weren’t in attendance. The reunion episode featured the full main cast including Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).
Internet940wfaw.com

Twitter Is Obsessed With Uncle Matt LeBlanc

Irish Twitter has lost its mind over Matt LeBlanc‘s avuncular appearance on HBO Max‘s special, Friends: The Reunion. In both clothes—striped button-short-sleeved shirt—and demeanor—relaxed, jovial—Ireland has decided LeBlanc is pretty much their uncle, cousin or “da.”. One user tried to explain the hysteria: “The rest of the world should know...
Celebritiesthehendersonnews.com

David Schwimmer is adamant there will be no more Friends reunited

It is unlikely that new episodes of 'Friends' will ever happen, according to star David Schwimmer. The 54-year-old actor played Ross Geller in the worldwide hit sitcom - which ran from 1994 to 2004 and focused on six close friends living in New York - and fans were overjoyed when he and his five main co-stars, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc recently reunited to talk about their experiences on the show for TV special 'Friends: The Reunion'.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' reunion pics will leave you feeling nostalgic again

"Friends" fans aren't the only ones still buzzing from the excitement of the "Friends" reunion special on HBO Max — the show's stars are "basking in all the love," too. Jennifer Aniston, who appeared in the unscripted special alongside her five former co-stars — David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc — posted a few behind-the-scenes pics from the event Tuesday on Instagram.
Celebritiesfarmweek.com

Matthew Perry ‘splits from fiancee Molly Hurwitz’

Matthew Perry has split from his fiancee Molly Hurwitz, it has been reported. The Friends star, 51, had announced he was engaged to the literary manager last year. However US publication People has reported that the pair have now separated. In a statement to the magazine, Perry said: “Sometimes things...