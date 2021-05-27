10 best sleep aids to help you get a good night’s rest

Good sleep can be a challenge at the best of times but, during the pandemic, many of us have reported yet more difficulties with it as normal routines have been disrupted, money and relationship problems have escalated, bad news dominates on our phone screens, and we repurpose our relaxation spaces as offices.

We’ve been testing sleep aids to help you leave it all behind and drift off calmly and quickly, from the high-tech – sound machines, weighted blankets and breath-training devices – to the low-tech: eye masks, pillow sprays and alarm clocks .

Our favourites not only helped us sleep more peacefully and deeply, but reduced the anxious anticipation of bedtime and the pressure to rest well, and we found we woke up feeling more refreshed and positive. They also created more time and a feeling of routine around bedtime, which helped us mentally switch modes and relax.

Whether you’ve been struggling with insomnia for years or are in a period of temporary upheaval, we hope there’s something on our list to help.

DoDow sleep aid device

Best : Overall

This is a really simple but effective invention. The DoDow is a small, discreet device that casts a pulsing blue light onto the ceiling above your bed from your bedside table. If you breathe in time with it, it will gently slow your breathing from 11 to six breaths per minute. We found the focus required helped to quiet spiralling thoughts. You can choose whether the cycle is either eight or 20 minutes and, as the light is gentle, it won’t disturb your partner.

Buy now £49.99, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Votary pillow spray lavender and chamomile

Best: Luxury buy

Skincare brand Votary produces brilliant, luxurious blends of natural oils, so it was well placed to bring out a pillow spray packed with aromatherapy oils. Combining two popular bedtime scents – chamomile and lavender – as well as ylang ylang and rose, it’s a light and calming fragrance. The chic black and rose gold bottle is made for bedside table display, too.

Buy now £35.00, Votary.co.uk

Sommio knitted weighted blanket

Best: For comfort

Proprioception is the sense of your movement and body position (we actually have eight senses, not five, as is commonly said). Pressure through your joints is calming and regulating, giving you a sense of being grounded amid other sensory distractions. A weighted blanket taps into this by applying even pressure across the body to help you relax; it feels like a big, reassuring hug. Unlike the common, ugly, office-grey variety, which are often synthetic and weighted with glass beads, Sommio’s 100 per cent cotton blanket looks like any other cosy knitted blanket, but it has all the benefits listed above. Join the waitlist for the next batch of pre-orders.

Buy now £199.00, Sommio.co.uk

Gingko gravity cube click clock

Best : For banning your phone from your bedroom

Simple but true, one of the best things you can do for your sleep is banish your phone from the bedroom. To do that, however, and still wake up for work in time, you’ll need an old-fashioned alarm clock. Gingko makes design-led lighting, clocks and speakers, which look good and function brilliantly. The LED display is sound-activated, with the click of your fingers or clap of your hands, and – our favourite feature – the alarm is turned off by simply turning the cube over, so there’s no fiddly buttons to reach for blindly in the morning.

Buy now £25.00, Gingkodesign.co.uk

This Works deep sleep pillow spray

Best : For falling asleep fast

This is the cult product among sleep spray lovers and has won countless awards. This Works claims that a study found 89 per cent of users fell asleep faster than normal, and while that’s a big promise, it definitely helped us. It’s hard not to feel relaxed when inhaling its blend of chamomile, vetivert and lavender, especially when used in combination with breathing or meditative exercises.

Buy now £19.50, Thisworks.com

Nanu sleep hot and not duvet double

Best: For sharing a bed

If you share a bed with your partner, chances are you have wildly differing temperature needs. Nanu’s clever duvet can be customised with different togs on each half, from 4.5 to 13.5, so you each get the weight that suits you. Nanu’s are synthetic rather than down but still feel luxuriously soft, and are made with super soft hollowfibre created from recycled plastic bottles. The only downside is that you can only have one level of difference between each side, so if you’re at extreme ends of the spectrum, you might be better off with separate duvets.

Buy now £50.00, Nanusleep.co.uk

Cowshed sleep body and pillow mist

Best: For developing a bedtime routine

This sleep spray is used in Cowshed and Soho House spas – temples of luxury and relaxation – and can be applied either to bed linen or directly to your skin, as you prefer. It is a calming and edifying scent, with lemon myrtle, melissa plant and valerian, which, when ingested, is often used to help with insomnia, in herbal medicine. Just the merest whiff makes us feel immediately dozy.

Buy now £16.00, Spacenk.com

Eve the morphée sleep aid

Best : For sleep sounds

This is about as analogue as a sleep gadget get. Considering screens are one of the main causes of modern sleep disturbance, we love that the morphée sleep aid, from the mattress brand Eve, is entirely screen-free and clad in low-tech, natural beech. By turning the dials you can access more than 200 audio sessions, falling into eight different categories (all outlined in an accompanying booklet), and choose how long you’d like it to last. You can also use it with headphones if you’re sharing a bed.

Buy now £79.00, Evesleep.co.uk

Yoga Sleep travel mini

Best: For good sleep while travelling

Sometimes we need the most help getting to sleep in unfamiliar surroundings and a device designed for travel is ideal for a good kip away from home. The Yoga Sleep travel mini is palm-sized – just over 6cm round – and rechargeable; it doesn’t need to be plugged into mains power to work. It has a soft, warm-coloured night light on the bottom, which is dimmable, and plays six different sounds, from white noise to “gentle surf”.

Buy now £34.95, Yogasleep.uk

Mayfair Silk jungle deep sleep eye mask

Best: For blocking out light

Sometimes getting a better night’s sleep is as simple as blocking out excess light, whether it’s from ill-fitting curtains or lights on electronics. This, from Mayfair Silk, is the best fitting mask we’ve ever tried; its deep cut-out for the nose means it sits really comfortably across the eyes. It is made in super-soft mulberry silk in a modern matte sheen (rather than a blingy, satin-y one) and comes in nine different colours and prints.

Buy now £37.00, Mayfairsilk.com

The verdict: Sleep aids

All these sleep aids work best in conjunction with each other, so we’d suggest combining a spray such as This Works’s or Cowshed’s , with a sensory device such as Sommio’s weighted blanket or DoDow’s ingenious breath programme. And, of course, switch your phone screen in favour of a good book come bedtime.

