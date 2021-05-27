Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Only passenger on 360-seater Mumbai to Dubai Emirates flight describes ‘money-can’t-buy experience’

By Akshita Jain
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ruBn_0aD6v69100

A Dubai resident says he had a “money-can’t-buy experience” after it turned out that he was the only passenger on a recent Emirates flight from India as the deadly second wave of Covid-19 continues to hit air travel.

Bhavesh Javeri boarded the 360-seater Boeing 777 from Mumbai , capital of the Indian state of Maharashtra, to Dubai on 19 May and recorded his experience in a video that has now gone viral.

He first uploaded the video on his Facebook account, from where it was shared on Twitter and WhatsApp.

“The rare opportunity of being the only passenger on EK501 to Dubai from Mumbai. Felt like I was chartering Boeing 777-300 which could carry up to 360 passengers just for myself,” he wrote.

The United Arab Emirates has currently imposed travel restrictions on people coming from India in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 . Only some categories, including UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, and those holding golden residency, are exempted from these restrictions.

Mr Javeri is a UAE golden visa residency holder.

In the video he shared on Facebook, he says: “I am normally not the person who takes videos, but today I felt special because I think I am the only passenger on the Emirates flight to Dubai from Bombay.”

He goes on to show the near-empty Mumbai airport in the video before entering the aircraft. Mr Javeri was cheered and welcomed with an applause by the crew as he boarded the flight.

The flight’s captain told him that he usually does a big public announcement, but he was going to give it directly because Mr Javeri was the only passenger.

Mr Javeri told the pilot: “I am honoured to be the only passenger. I am so happy and excited.” The pilot also offered to give him a tour of the plane.

The Dubai resident had paid just Rs 18,000 (£175) for an economy class ticket. "I normally book a business class ticket, but I thought, why not book an economy seat, the flight would have only a few passengers,” he told The Times of India .

Mr Javeri said he was initially denied entry into the Mumbai airport because his ticket did not have a date. He called up Emirates and that’s when he first heard that he was the only passenger on board and the crew was waiting for him.

He said he had “flown a charter flight from Dubai to Mumbai last June with nine passengers on a 14-seater aircraft, but it was nowhere close to this money-can't-buy experience,” according to The Times of India .

In the video, Mr Javeri also shows the personalised announcements in the flight. When the flight landed in Dubai, the crew announced: “Mr Javeri, welcome to Dubai international airport.”

View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passenger Air Travel#United Arab Emirates#Indian#Ek501#The Times Of India#Dubai Emirates#Uae Citizens#Bombay#Diplomatic Missions#Maharashtra#Rare#Mr Javeri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
International Travel
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Air Travel
Place
Dubai
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Mumbai
Related
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Qatar Plans Phuket Flights As International Tourism Set To Resume

Qatar Airways is resuming flights to the Thai resort island of Phuket. The airline will commence a four-times-a-week Boeing 787-8 service from July 1. Qatar Airways axed its Phuket flights in 2020 in the wake of the global travel downturn. Thailand re-opening Phuket to vaccinated travelers from July 1. The...
Worlduaemoments.com

Smuggled Gold Worth AED320,000 Caught With Dubai Passenger to Delhi

Delhi Airport Customs caught a passenger who travelled on a flight from Dubai to New Delhi trying to smuggle two gold rods in their luggage. Weighing more than 1.4kg, the two gold rods are worth around AED320,000. According to authorities, the gold was concealed inside the check-in bag. There is...
Worldthebohochica.com

Best Excursions From Dubai: Dubai Day Trips for Nature, Adventure and Cities

Dubai is the kind of city where you can never run out of cool things to do, whether you’re visiting Dubai for a week or planning a three-week itinerary. It’s home to amazing attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, Ain Dubai, Dubai Frame and soon, the Museum of the Future, world-class shopping and entertainment, such as La Perle Dragone, luxury hotels, top-notch spas, and some of the finest restaurants and bars in the world.
Lifestylethenationalnews.com

Armenia becomes quarantine hub for hundreds of Indians returning to the UAE

Armenia has turned into a sought-after quarantine centre for hundreds of Indian travellers serving Covid-19 regulations before they are cleared to enter the UAE. Indians trying to get back to their jobs, businesses and family are taking long routes back to the Emirates. They spend two weeks quarantine in countries...
WorldTravel Weekly

Dubai approach enabled ‘quick reopening of travel’

Dubai was one of the first countries to impose a complete lockdown at the start of the pandemic but also worked on policies and procedures to enable a “quick reopening”, according to the emirate’s tourism chief. Speaking on a Travel Weekly webcast, Issam Kazim, chief executive of the Dubai Corporation...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Vietnam Airlines Will Auction Off 11 Airbus A321s

Vietnam national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines says it is preparing to auction off 11 Airbus A321 CEO aircraft that have been in service with the airline for more than 12 years. In a move aimed at countering a loss of revenue brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state-owned carrier plans to sell the planes later this year to increase its cash flow.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Heathrow ‘red list’ terminal opens – but will only catch some arrivals

Heathrow airport has reopened one of its dormant terminals specifically for arrivals from “red list” countries. The west London airport is currently the main arrival point for travellers to the UK.What has changed for passengers, and how does the system work? These are the key questions and answers.A reminder of the red list?Since February the government has had a red list of countries regarded as high risk because of the prevalence of coronavirus “variants of concern”.Only people with the right of residence in the UK can travel from them, and anyone arriving from a red list location is obliged to...
Middle Eastthenationalnews.com

UAE then and now: Memories of the Volcano Fountain on Abu Dhabi's Corniche

Use our interactive slider to explore a landmark that holds a special place in the hearts of Abu Dhabi residents past and present. Today, life in the Emirates moves in the fast lane. In a new regular series to mark the 50th anniversary of the UAE we take a little trip back in time and see just how much the country has changed.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Vande Bharat Mission: First flight from Dubai to land today

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): As part of the Vande Bharat Mission, international flights will resume their services from Wednesday onwards and the first flight from Dubai will land today at Vijayawada International Airport. "First flight will come from Dubai at 6.10 pm on Wednesday. 65 passengers have...
Worldtimeoutdubai.com

Experience island vibes at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Forget jetting off to a remote tropical island this summer – the stunning Anantara The Palm Dubai resort is bringing the island life to you. This summer, the luxe Thai-inspired resort destination on the world-famous Palm Jumeirah is laying on an exclusive staycation deal just for UAE residents. The five-star...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Good News For KLM: Netherlands Lifts Flight Ban From South Africa

The Netherlands has finally lifted its flight ban on South Africa after six months of travel restrictions. However, while Dutch nationals and tourists will be able to travel to the Netherlands, the majority of South Africans will still be unable to enter the country due to ongoing restrictions imposed by the European Union.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

End of an Era: Austrian Airlines Operates Final Dash 8 Flight

MIAMI – This week, Austrian Airlines (OS) operated its final Bombardier Dash 8 flight, marking the end of an era for the aircraft as the airline works to renew its fleet. The flight departed Innsbruck at 3:15 PM and landed in Vienna at 3:32 PM (local times) with a flight time of just over one hour. OE-LGI, the final Bombardier Dash 8, is just 16 years old. With an average of 16.4 years, the airline’s Dash 8s were a core of OS’s short-haul route network.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Turkish Airlines Ungrounds Its Boeing 737 MAX 9 Fleet

After having resumed service with its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft six weeks ago, Turkish national flag carrier Turkish Airlines has now reactivated its single Boeing 737 MAX 9. After spending two years in storage at Istanbul Airport (IST), the aircraft with the registration number TC-LYA took to the skies again on May 22, 2021, to perform a test flight before returning to passenger service.
LifestyleAviation Week

Emirates To Resume Venice Flights As Italy Eases Restrictions

Emirates Airline plans to resume its Dubai (DXB)-Venice (VCE) route as Italy moves to ease pandemic-related travel restrictions. From July 1, Emirates will fly 3X-weekly between DXB and VCE using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Additionally, the DXB-based carrier will increase flights on the DXB-Milan... Subscription Required. Emirates To Resume Venice...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

flydubai to Start Mykonos and Santorini Flights from June

The launch of flights to the two Greek islands - Mykonos and Santorini - brings the number of seasonal routes served by flydubai to six destinations including Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro. Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we are...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Emirates Expands Flight Services in Italy

Emirates announced resumption and increase in the frequency of its services to and from Italy. Emirates will resume flights between Dubai and Venice from 1 July, initially offering 3 flights a week on the route. Additionally, the Dubai-based airline will also increase services to Milan from 8 to 10 weekly...