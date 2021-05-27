MM 5.27: Maryland track and field’s Gwendolyn Zeckowski earns Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award

The District 4 Track and Field Championships get starts the postseason for area athletes today at Williamsport and culminate on Saturday. Athletes from Mount Carmel Area and Southern Columbia will compete in Class 2A while Shamokin Area athletes will be in Class 3A events. In the 2A meet, there will be 26 different schools competing on the boys side and 28 on the girls side. The 3A group will have nine schools in boys and seven in girls set to compete.