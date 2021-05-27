Cancel
MM 5.27: Maryland track and field’s Gwendolyn Zeckowski earns Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award

By Emma Shuster
testudotimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland track and field junior pole vaulter Gwendolyn Zeckowski received the 2021 Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award, which recognizes six student-athletes who have conquered various struggles while engaging in intercollegiate athletics. “These student-athletes have overcome many obstacles in their lives, and demonstrated grit, resilience, determination, and strength. They are outstanding...

www.testudotimes.com
