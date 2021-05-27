Cancel
Chinese hackers posing as the UN Human Rights Council are attacking Uyghurs

By Patrick Howell O'Neill
MIT Technology Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese-speaking hackers are masquerading as the United Nations in ongoing cyber-attacks against Uyghurs, according to the cybersecurity firms Check Point and Kaspersky. Researchers identified an attack in which hackers posing as the UN Human Rights Council send a document detailing human rights violations to Uyghur individuals. It is in fact a malicious Microsoft Word file that, once downloaded, fetches malware: the likely goal, say the two companies, is to trick high-profile Uyghurs inside China and Pakistan into opening a back door to their computers.

