Fun for FREE this Half Term with Firstsite Colchester
Life may be returning to normal after the easing of lockdown, but that doesn’t mean that we all have money to burn. Giving your kids an exciting, rewarding and memory-filled day out can put an extra squeeze on your finances, which is why Firstsite are again set to provide free activities and a delicious lunch this Half Term for families in north Essex, who are in receipt of Free School Meals or who are facing financial difficulties following the COVID-19 pandemic.www.essex-tv.co.uk