Grace Pharmacy is still offering free insulin to community members in need. The 6,000 remaining vials are due to expire this year. Grace Pharmacy, also known as the “pharmacy without a cash register,” announced May 10 it has insulin for people with Type 2 diabetes. The pharmacy provides both Humulin-R to lower the blood sugar of patients who need more than 200 units of insulin per day and Humulin-N, a slower and longer-lasting alternative.