Two Music Critics Dive Back Into the Scene

HOTOTT Entertainment Gears Up For Their OTT Platform Launch In India. (YourDigitalWall Editorial):- Atlanta, Georgia May 25, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Javarez Thomas, better known as “Johnny Loko” is an up-and-coming hip-hop artist based out of Tampa, Florida. at a young age, loko has always been enthusiastic about music. as a teen he was involved in his local church choir with a role of singing and playing a variety of musical instruments. A few of his favorites included the viola, piano, bass, and drums. As a young teenager, embraced his passion for music and talent to flawlessly ‘ride’ a beat and keep listeners intrigued with his life stories. In 2017, Johnny pushed through his trials and tribulations and dropped “God Mode” which explained his relationship with many of his friends and the struggles they were going through at the time. He continued to release singles back to back. He wrote about how he felt through the eyes of others’ perceptions of his ideals. It gave him a newfound depth and perspective to his music. The result of that was the production of two singles, “Amazin” and “Workin” which were released in May and June of 2018. Johnny is slowly becoming more popular on an international level, with being mention in “The International Music Magazine” as well as “Propz City Magazine “out of Germany. Johnny has an ambitious work ethic which he hopes will captivate listener’s hearts. Johnny Loko is evolving as a musician and diversifying his sound and we are beginning to see a new phase of Johnny Loko that will make him a household name.