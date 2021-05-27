Slice-Based Website Builder Company Prismic Raises $20 Million

Prismic announced recently it has raised $20 million in funding to deploy its fully-customizable website builder in the massive content creation market. These are the details. Prismic announced it has raised $20 million in funding to deploy its fully-customizable website builder in the massive content creation market. The company has been bootstrapped since its inception with its headquarters in Paris and a presence in Cambridge, MA. And Prismic has been profitable since 2016 and with over one third of its customers in North America. The Series A funding is co-lead by Aglaé Ventures and Eurazeo and comes on the heels of their product-led international growth.