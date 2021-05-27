ZSAN Stock Price: Over 30% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Annovis Bio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: ANVS) increased by over 270% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Annovis Bio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: ANVS) – a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases – increased by over 270% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing new results from a double-blind placebo-controlled study of ANVS401, which is its lead drug candidate for the treatment of AD and PD. And patients treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed statistically significant cognitive improvement as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 11 (ADAS-Cog11). The 11-part test is known as one of the most frequently used tests to measure impaired cognition in clinical trials for AD.