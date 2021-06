When was the last time a client or prospect was in your office? For many, it’s probably been a while. Video conferencing is the new normal and our most recent affluent research tells us that many clients are getting quite comfortable with it—52% tell us they prefer meeting with their financial advisor in some combination of video conference and in person. Virtual communication has, in less than a year, become an accepted—and often preferred— method of interaction for today’s affluent clients. They have worked through most of the technological hurdles of yesteryear and now embrace the convenience that video conferencing represents.