Driving dangers in Essex this bank holiday

WITH the RAC estimating that up to 11 million vehicles will hit the UK’s roads this Bank Holiday weekend, Specsavers is sharing expert advice to stay safe on the roads. On average, five people die on the UK’s roads every day and countless more are seriously injured, with drivers’ eyesight often playing a contributory factor. Research shows that poor vision increases a driver’s risk of crashing as it limits their ability to recognise hazards and impacts reaction time, with more than 90% of a driver’s decisions depending on having good vision. In fact, the same study even found that risk of car crash increases by 9% with visual impairment.