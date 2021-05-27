Decision Automation Company Shift Technology Raises $220 Million

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") Travelex announces completion of £25 million funding raise. Following the announcement made by Travelex on 14 May 2021 and the publication of the Travelex Group's Q1 2021 results on 17 May 2021, Travelex is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded the raising of £25 million of additional funding following the issuance of an additional number of new money notes (in a face value amount of approximately £27.5 million) by the Company (the "Additional New Money Notes") and the connected issuance of ordinary shares in Travelex Topco Limited, which are stapled to the Additional New Money Notes.