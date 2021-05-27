Cancel
Decision Automation Company Shift Technology Raises $220 Million

pulse2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShift Technology announced recently that it closed a $220 million Series D round of funding. These are the details. Shift Technology — a SaaS provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry — announced recently that it closed a $220 million Series D round of funding. This round of funding was led by Advent International, through Advent Tech with participation from Avenir and others. And previous Series C participants Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners, General Catalyst, and Iris Capital also joined the round. And the latest funding round brings total investment in Shift to $320 million and a market valuation of more than $1 billion.

pulse2.com
