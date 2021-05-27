Expert View: Colleges could be prime targets for cyber-attacks this fall

Coty Brawdy joined Goldman Sachs as a Vice President and Wealth Advisor, focusing on wealth management solutions for high net worth and ultra-high net worth families in the region. Coty brings 6 years of experience in the industry, where he earned various credentials that pertain to retirement planning, business exit strategies, and portfolio management. Coty is a graduate of the SUNY Fredonia, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business with a concentration in Finance and Economics. Investment advisory services offered by United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC d/b/a Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management (“GS PFM”), a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (“GS&Co.”), member FINRA/SIPC, and subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. a worldwide, full-service investment banking, broker-dealer, asset management, and financial services organization. GS PFM does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. Clients should obtain their own independent legal, tax, or accounting advice based on their particular circumstances.