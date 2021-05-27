NVIDIA (NVDA) Upside Crimped Over Gaming Caution Despite Impressive Results and Guidance

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.