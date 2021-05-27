Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

NVIDIA (NVDA) Upside Crimped Over Gaming Caution Despite Impressive Results and Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported very strong first-quarter results with revenue of $5.7B, rising 84% y/y and non GAAP EPS of $3.66 up 103%. The upside came from Gaming which accounted for $2.76B, rising a remarkable 106% y/y. Guidance of $7.1B for the July quarter also impressed pointing to robust demand at least in the near term.

www.streetinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Huang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvda#Nvidia Gpu#Gaming#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Nvda#Y Y#Rtx#Etherum#Covid#Morgan Stanley#Jpmorgan#Cmp#Proviz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksanalystratings.com

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Apple on June 25 and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.11. According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.
Computersnmtribune.com

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Overview, Size, Share Opportunities and Challenges By Major Players – NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom Corporation, ARM Limited, Imagination Technologies Group, etc.

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market analysis, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market forecast, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market players, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market scope, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market share, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market size, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market trends. In this report...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 19,348 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 115.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC): Latest Brokerage Rating Of The Stock:

The Technology stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $63.93 while performing a change of -3.82% Loss on Friday, January 31, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

QS Investors LLC Acquires 49,041 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 345.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockspulse2.com

NVDA Stock Price: $920 Target From Tigress Financial

The shares of have received a $920 price target from Tigress Financial. These are the details. The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have received a $920 price target from Tigress Financial. And Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth is reiterating a “Buy” rating on the company shares. Feinseth pointed out...
Stockstechinvestornews.com

It’s Time to Cash in the Chips on Nvidia Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips. NVDA stock is getting overbought, overvalued and overloved after the recent rally. It's time to position to be a seller on further strength. The post It’s Time to Cash in the Chips on Nvidia Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace. More...
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-3.500 EPS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Micron Technology (MU) Downgraded to Sell at Lynx Equity Strategies, PT $100

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lynx Equity Strategies analysts KC Rajkumar and Jahanara Nissar lowered their vidw on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) to Sell and cut their price target to $100. We started worrying about the longevity...
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel

The battle between Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has long preoccupied tech investors. After decades of lagging its larger rival, AMD has benefited from a significant technical lead and faster growth rates under the leadership of CEO Lisa Su. However, since Pat Gelsinger became CEO of Intel earlier...
Marketscom-unik.info

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.
StocksInvestopedia

The Truth Behind Trading Semiconductor (Chip) Stocks (INTC, TXN)

Semiconductor companies offer a lot of highly liquid securities that encourage risk-taking in all time frames, from intraday scalping to monthly market timing. The sector also supports various profit strategies, including momentum trading, basket allocations and short selling. It acts independently in many market phases, going its own way while major indices push higher or lower. This divergent behavior brings additional opportunities, even in difficult macro conditions. There are many ways to trade the semiconductor space, from identifying particular stocks to investing in the sector as a whole using exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
GamblingStreetInsider.com

Penn National Gaming (PENN) Q2 Revenue Guidance Tops Consensus, Offers $400M of Notes

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) ("Penn National," "we," or the "Company") today announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $400 million aggregate principal amount of eight-year senior unsecured notes in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Penn National intends to use proceeds of the proposed offering for general corporate purposes.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

John Dabiri Sells 34 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Bank of America Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $900.00

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.
Video Gamesmodernreaders.com

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 million. Shares of Motorsport Games stock...
StocksInvestorPlace

NVDA: Why Nvidia Is the No. 1 Top Trending Stock Today

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is on the move today as its shares rise to the top of the trending list on Friday. That likely has some investors wondering why Nvidia is the No. 1 top trending stock today. It all has to do with the company’s CEO speaking at the recent Six Five Summit and CogX conference.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$6.31 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $6.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.