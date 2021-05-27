SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Prices 8M Share Common Offering at $6/Sh
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a price to the public of $6.00 per share. In addition, SOC Telemed has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of its Class A Common Stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The aggregate gross proceeds to SOC Telemed from the offering are expected to be approximately $48.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares are being offered by SOC Telemed. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.www.streetinsider.com