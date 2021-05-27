SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Prices 8M Share Common Offering at $6/Sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Elevation Oncology. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Elevation Oncology, are expected to be $100 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 25, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ELEV." The offering is expected to close on June 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Elevation Oncology has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.