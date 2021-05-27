Cancel
Celebrities

‘School Of Rock’ Kevin Clark Has Died Aged 32

By Ryan Bayley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Clark, who played Freddy Jones in School of Rock, has died following a cycling accident. Clark was riding his bike home when a car struck and killed him. After the accident, Kevin was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead at 2:04 AM CT. The woman who was driving...

Jack Black
