Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady Is Teaming Up Again With Phil Mickelson This Summer For ‘The Match”

By Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
995qyk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast summer Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, paired up with Phil Mickelson in “The Match”, which is a charity golf event. They took on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning with Tiger and Peyton winning the match. This year Tom and Phil will face off against Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and golf’s Bryson DeChambeau on July 6th at the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Montana. “The Match” will be televised by TNT starting at 5 p.m. and all the donations will benefit Feeding America.

995qyk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tom Green
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#American Football#Packers#Super Bowl Mvp#Aaronrodgers12#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Champions For Charity#Medalist Golf Club#Pga Champ#Nfl Mvp Philmickelson#Quarterback#Bleacher Report#L R#Mike Ehrmann Getty Images#Moonlight Basin#Hobe#Hobe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Instagram
Related
Tampa, FLedglentoday.com

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. https://www.smithandassociates.com/2021/05/14/22-things-we-love-about-derek-jeters-just-sold-tampa-waterfront-home">The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled...
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

What Tom Brady and Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves have in common

Not long after 46-year-old Helio Castroneves scaled the fence Sunday to celebrate his historic Indianapolis 500 triumph, he made a comparison that resonated across Tampa Bay. “I don’t know if this is a good comparison,” Castroneves said, “but Tom Brady won the Super Bowl and Phil Mickelson won the golf so here you go. The older guys are still kicking the younger guys’ butts.”
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
San Diego, CAgolfmonthly.com

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption Into US Open

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption Into US Open. Two weeks ago, Mickelson announced that he was unsure whether he would accept a special exemption if he failed to qualify for the US Open. At the time, the five-time Major champion said: “I just don’t know the answer to that right...
NFLDigital Courier

Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau facing Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in golf match sets off social media battle

HELENA, Mont. — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on Tuesday, July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. CDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.
GolfDetroit News

Friday's golf: Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he’s not without merit. He has won five majors – all of them except the U.S. Open – to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
NFLNBC Sports

NFL put Bucs-Patriots in Week 4 so story can be about Tom Brady’s return

When the NFL unveiled the schedule for the 2021 season last week, it showed that the most anticipated game on the slate will take place on Sunday night in Week 4. That is when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will head to Gillette Stadium to face his former team for the first time. NFL senior vice president of broadcasting Howard Katz told Peter King of Football Morning in America that each network “lobbied for that game” and that early iterations of the schedule didn’t have it on Sunday night.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Should Be Historically Good Next Season

Tom Brady had a pretty good first season as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns and the Bucs went 11-5 in the regular season. They also won the Super Bowl. Combine all that with the fact that they didn't lose the Lombardi Trophy in a river and it was an overall success. Now for the scary part: Brady struggled for half the year according to Brady on a recent podcast appearance (via Joe Bucs Fan):
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Details From His Offseason Surgery

Tom Brady revealed in a recent interview his off-season knee surgery was a bit more serious than previously believed. Brady dealt with a knee issue last season. He was able to play through it and lead Tampa Bay to Super Bowl LV. Not long after, the Bucs quarterback underwent knee surgery.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Details About Patriots’ 2020 Locker Room Conversations

Tom Brady was out of sight last season. He was by no means out of mind. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin explained Saturday on WEEI’s “The Ken and Curtis Show” that Brady remained a topic of conversation in the Patriots’ locker room throughout the 2020 NFL campaign, the quarterback’s first with the Buccaneers after leaving New England to sign with Tampa Bay in free agency.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his...
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Tom Brady playing Patriots: NFL exec explains why QB’s return to New England comes in Week 4 (report)

When the NFL schedule dropped last Wednesday, it was clear NBC had won the lottery. Tom Brady’s return to New England will come on Sunday Night Football on October 3 and it’s already one of the most anticipated regular season games in league history. As of Monday morning, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub is over $1,000 and TV networks are expecting huge numbers for the game, too.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Tom Brady impressed by Phil Mickelson’s PGA championship bid: ‘Just great to watch’

Phil Mickelson’s bid for history has reverberated well beyond the golf world. Tom Brady, who three months earlier became the oldest person to ever play in a Super Bowl — let alone win one — was tuned in Saturday to watch the 50-year-old Mickelson hold off the field in the PGA Championship, where he is 18 holes away from becoming the oldest champion in majors history.
NFLNFL

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

When the NFL unveiled the 2021 schedule last week, the most highly anticipated matchup of the season landed in Week 4: Tom Brady vs. the New England Patriots. Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North told Peter King of NBC Sports that it was a conscious choice to put the G.O.A.T. vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.