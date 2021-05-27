Tom Brady Is Teaming Up Again With Phil Mickelson This Summer For ‘The Match”
Last summer Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, paired up with Phil Mickelson in “The Match”, which is a charity golf event. They took on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning with Tiger and Peyton winning the match. This year Tom and Phil will face off against Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and golf’s Bryson DeChambeau on July 6th at the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Montana. “The Match” will be televised by TNT starting at 5 p.m. and all the donations will benefit Feeding America.995qyk.com