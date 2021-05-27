NCDHHS Expands COVID-19 Dashboard to Include Wastewater Monitoring

The Northwestern Health Unit has expanded second dose eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting today, Wednesday June 16, the NWHU says anyone 18+ who had a first dose of Pfizer of Moderna at least 28 days ago can now get their second. That means if you had your first shot May 18th, you’re eligible for your second today, and if it was on May 19th you’re eligible tomorrow (and so on).