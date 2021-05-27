Cancel
VTNR Stock Price: Over 100% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) increased by over 100% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) – a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products – increased by over 100% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Vertex Energy announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy the Mobile refinery located in Mobile, Alabama from Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US, Shell Oil Company, and Shell Chemical LP (Shell), subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell plc, for $75 million. The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory clearance and various closing conditions.

