Formula 1: How Carlos Sainz Jr. proved his worth in Monaco

By Nathan Hine
Cover picture for the articleA brilliant drive by Carlos Sainz Jr. in Monaco proved his worth to Ferrari just five races into the 2021 Formula 1 season, his first with the team. When Charles Leclerc smashed his Ferrari into the barriers at the Swimming Pool chicane in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix, there were a lot of frustrated drivers, none more so than his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. But when Leclerc failed to start the race, the Spaniard proved his worth as a Ferrari Formula 1 driver.

