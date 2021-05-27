Formula 1: How Carlos Sainz Jr. proved his worth in Monaco
A brilliant drive by Carlos Sainz Jr. in Monaco proved his worth to Ferrari just five races into the 2021 Formula 1 season, his first with the team. When Charles Leclerc smashed his Ferrari into the barriers at the Swimming Pool chicane in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix, there were a lot of frustrated drivers, none more so than his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. But when Leclerc failed to start the race, the Spaniard proved his worth as a Ferrari Formula 1 driver.beyondtheflag.com