Formula 1: How Carlos Sainz Jr. proved his worth in Monaco

Max Verstappen topped FP3 for the Spanish Grand Prix to deny Mercedes a clean sweep in Barcelona. Verstappen set a time late in the session to beat Lewis Hamilton to top spot. In a slow burning session, it came alive with just ten minutes to go as Max Verstappen set a 1:17.8 to go top of the timesheets despite suffering from oversteer at the final turn of his lap. Mercedes had led the way for much of the session with Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas looking to increase their grip on the weekend. It looked as if Hamilton would do so but Verstappen's lap meant he had to settle for second.