Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Mixed Berry Sour Ale Popsicles

floatingkitchen.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post was originally published here May 29, 2015. I’ve since updated the text and photographs. I hope you try out these fun adult “beer-sicles!”. And these popsicles are extra special because they contain beer!. So we should probably call them beer-sicles, right?. Here’s the skinny on these Mixed Berry...

www.floatingkitchen.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popsicle#Beer#Food Drink#Sour Ales#Mixed Berries#Strawberries#Dessert Recipes#Raspberries#Fruity Undertones#Blueberries#Blend Everything#Fun#Memorial Day Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
Agriculturebrunswickforest.com

Reeling in Some Great Flavor: Local Seafood

Fresh seafood is always a crowd-pleaser in Southeastern North Carolina. The major bodies of water that surround our area are vital for food and trade. Seafood in the greater Wilmington area has its own culture, with many delicious ways to prepare it. Choosing to buy something local is important because...
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Restaurantsnotquitenigella.com

Bar Suze, Surry Hills

Bar Suze is a new bar with a Scandinavian menu on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills. There you'l find chef Phil Stenvall's creative take on his native Swedish cuisine. The menu has items from raw clams with Cowboy Candy, oysters paired with a crisp Wildflower beer to more substantial dishes like pasta, risotto and steak.
Recipestheroastedroot.net

Low-Carb Mixed Berry Cobbler

Low-Carb Mixed Berry Cobbler with grain-free topping is a blast of fresh berry flavor and loved by all! Serve it up with your choice of low-carb ice cream for that creamy counterbalance to the tangy berries!. Welcome to the world’s BEST low-carb mixed berry cobbler!!. Okay, I may be still...
Recipeskotibeth.com

How to Make Boozy Popsicles Recipe

These boozy popsicles are the perfect summer treat for adults. Learn how to make alcoholic popsicles with any juice, so you can make any flavor that you want. Alcohol infused popsicles are great for parties, or just keep them in the freezer for hot summer nights. While my kids like...
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
Food & Drinksbluesbestlife.com

Mango Popsicles {Vegan and Only 3 Ingredients}

Making your own popsicles at home is not only easy but a great way to use up that fresh summertime fruit. My recipe for Mango Popsicles has only 3 ingredients, vegan friendly and takes 5 minutes. Whether you call them popsicles or ice pops, these fresh fruit popsicles are perfect on a hot day! The only difficult part is waiting for these homemade popsicles to freeze!
Food & DrinksBon Appétit

Any-Berry Shrub

There’s no summer beverage more refreshing than a puckering fruit shrub mixed with club soda over ice. There are many ways to make a shrub, but we prefer the cold-process method in which ripe berries and sugar macerate for a day until they turn into a flavorful syrup. Once you strain the fruit syrup into your jar, you can add all kinds of additional flavors to infuse your final shrub. A few to try: a 2"-piece of ginger, peeled and thinly sliced; a small bunch of basil or mint leaves, clapped to release aromas; a few sprigs of fresh rosemary or thyme; or a 3"-piece of lemongrass, tough outer layers removed, smashed. Mix the resulting fruity-sweet vinegar with club soda (and maybe tequila or gin, no one’s stopping you!) and you’ve got the makings of an instant party drink. You can drink the shrub right away, but it will taste even better after a week or so when the flavors have mellowed.
Atlantic City, NJatlanticcityweekly.com

Wingin’ It … at Back Bay Ale House

Not many spots in Atlantic City can be described as having a “Key West vibe,” but Back Bay Ale House certainly can. Its funky, ramshackle outdoor space is located in Gardner’s Basin and comes complete with waterfront views and a long list of delicious boozy “Basin Masons,” the bar’s signature style of cocktail, which get served in either 16- or 32-ounce mason jars. They have indoor space and a full menu here, as well, packed with everything from tacos to burgers and an outrageously delicious ribeye sandwich topped with cheese and served on garlic bread that you will crave for days after you finish it. But I stopped in on a Wednesday, which also happens to be when they offer their wing deal ($10 for 10 wings), so I ordered up a batch and a Mason or two and kicked back for a bit.
DrinksGreatist

Ginger Ale-rt! Is This Bubbly Bevvy Good for You?

Flash back to childhood, when ginger ale was the OG drink for tummy troubles. These days, stomachache or not, you may still reach for this bubbly beverage (preferably combined with some whiskey 🥃). What is ginger ale, exactly?. In most cases, ginger ale is ginger-flavored soda. It’s typically made by...
Food & Drinksupbeetkitchen.com

Mango Lime Greek Yogurt Popsicles

These mango lime Greek yogurt popsicles are the perfect cooling snack on a hot summer day. Frozen mango and banana are combined with Greek yogurt, lime juice and zest, and raw honey in these healthy, easy popsicles. My goodness. For the first time in years, I am the proud owner...
RecipesSimply Recipes

Baked Oatmeal with Mixed Berries

Baked oats are a make-ahead healthy take on brunch casseroles that are typically bread centric. Baked oatmeal is a sweet and gluten free breakfast by nature. This recipe uses a mix of fresh berries, which makes it a vibrant and tangy breakfast bake that appeals to both adults and children.
Food & Drinksthesubversivetable.com

Korean Strawberry Milk Popsicles

Refreshing, creamy, sweet — make Korean Strawberry Milk Popsicles all summer long!. Hot weather is finally here! I’ve been making and drinking Korean Strawberry Milk non-stop. My favorite drink — so cool and refreshing!. Then I wondered, what would it taste like in popsicle form? That’s how Korean Strawberry Milk...
Food & DrinksThe Guardian

Liam Charles recipe for breakfast berry smoothie popsicles

This is possibly the shortest, easiest recipe I have ever made – and it’s a brilliant way to get the kids in the kitchen, too. With warmer weather (hopefully) on the way, it’s only right we create some delicious, frozen treats to cool you down. These berry smoothie popsicles are zingy, sweet and a clever way to get children to eat some of their five-a-day.
Food & DrinksPunch

Dope Ass Midori Sour

“The Midori Sour and the Lychee Martini are probably the only ‘Asian’ drinks the average consumer can think of,” says Caer Maiko, adding “we have to acknowledge the history we are coming from, but we wanted to elevate the experience and flavors.” She achieves this by leaning on fresh melon and cucumber pureé alongside gin, Midori melon liqueur and, to boost the traditional Asian flavors, a barspoon of baijiu and a few dashes of yuzu extract.
Recipeslovefromtheoven.com

Fruit Popsicle Recipe

This Fruit Popsicle Recipe might just be the funnest way ever to serve fruit to your family! A delicious combination of blueberries, watermelon, pears and homemade lemonade create a sweet frozen treat everyone is sure to love. Reasons To Make Fruit Popsicles. This is a fantastic way to serve up...
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Zucchini Stuffed Sardines With Sour Sauce

In a saucepan, combine 1/2 cup vinegar, 1/2 cup wine, 1/2 cup water, the sugar, 1 bay leaf, a pinch of salt and 3 peppercorns. Boil for 20-30 minutes to obtain a thick sauce; remove from the heat and add 2 tsp. cornstarch mixed with 1 Tbsp. water. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring with a whisk.
Food & Drinkskrumpli.co.uk

Sweet and Sour Tofu with Vegetables & Pineapple

This sweet and sour tofu uses seared crispy tofu wrapped in a simple rich sauce & lots of veggies to create the perfect vegan fakeaway. Taking just 25 minutes to cook also means that it is much quicker than your local takeaway!. Vegan Tofu Stir Fry. I’ve been guilty of...