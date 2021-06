A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.