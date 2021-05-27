AImotive launches aiWare4, featuring advanced wavefront processing, upgraded safety and low-power features
The 4th generation of aiWare™ automotive NPU hardware IP delivers up to 64 TOPS per core, leveraging innovative wavefront-processing algorithms and upgraded memory architecture to deliver dramatically improved PPA* and improved built-in ISO26262 safety support. AImotive, one of the world’s leading suppliers of scalable modular automated driving technologies, today announced...www.design-reuse.com