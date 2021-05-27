Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

AImotive launches aiWare4, featuring advanced wavefront processing, upgraded safety and low-power features

design-reuse.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe 4th generation of aiWare™ automotive NPU hardware IP delivers up to 64 TOPS per core, leveraging innovative wavefront-processing algorithms and upgraded memory architecture to deliver dramatically improved PPA* and improved built-in ISO26262 safety support. AImotive, one of the world’s leading suppliers of scalable modular automated driving technologies, today announced...

www.design-reuse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aimotive#Wavefront#Npu#Ip#Ppa#Cnn#Aiware3#Asic#Aiware4#Nextchip#Gmacs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Advanced Linux Shell with AI-powered Features

At some point in our lives, we have fantasized about having an AI assistant for ourselves which can calm one's curiosity, answer any of our questions, or do our typical boring internet stuff for us, very much like Jarvis from the Iron man movie. Recently a programmer [River] made a...
Electronicshow2shout.com

Zebronics launches smart fitness watch ZEB-FIT4220CH with calling feature

Zebronics, an Indian IT Peripherals & consumer electronics brand launched a smart fitness watch dubbed as ZEB-FIT4220CH built for the new normal with features like oxygen saturation (Sp02), blood pressure monitoring. It also comes with a calling feature, now you can dial and answer calls right from your watch, as it comes with a built-in mic and speaker.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Vilua Launches Recommendation Engine Feature In Vilua+, Their New Proactive Wellness App

The latest feature will provide personalized recommendations to help end users take ownership of their current and future health. Vilua is pleased to announce the launch of the Recommendation Engine feature in the new Vilua+ app. Vilua+ is a proactive wellness app designed to help users take control of their physical and mental health and to enable enterprise-level businesses to have a positive impact on their populations’ health.
Scienceinsideradio.com

SXM Media Beta-Launches Transcription Feature Aimed At Ad Buyers.

Targeting and brand safety frequency top the list of priorities among podcast advertisers, and in a move to address those concerns SXM Media has beta-launched a transcription feature that it says will not only help marketers steer away from objectionable content, but also better target ads on the on-demand offerings from Stitcher, Pandora and SiriusXM. The company says four million episodes across Stitcher and the Podcast Advertising Exchange have already been transcribed.
Technologyidownloadblog.com

Substia upgrades iOS’ text replacement feature, making it more accessible

Shortcuts that help you do things with less effort can be a godsend, especially when it comes to being productive on a small and often cramped device like an iPhone. That’s one of the reasons why I enjoy taking full advantage of iOS’ Text Replacement feature whenever I can. The only problem with it is that you’ll find yourself inconveniently navigating to Settings → General → Keyboard → Text Replacement to manage (add or remove) your text shortcuts.
Softwaremobilesyrup.com

Microsoft launches Fluid components in Teams, new wellness features and more

Microsoft announced new Teams, Teams Rooms and Viva features that it says will help empower employees for hybrid work. First up, the company will expand its recently announced ‘Fluid components’ for Teams meetings, OneNote, Outlook and Whiteboard. As a refresher, Microsoft announced Fluid components for Teams in preview back at Build 2021. Components are effectively the ‘blocks’ of a document that can be created, edit and moved around in real-time or asynchronously.
CollegesStamford Advocate

LBA University Launches Upgraded Safety Training Website

GREENVILLE, N.C. (PRWEB) June 16, 2021. LBA University Inc., a unit of LBA Group, Inc. has launched a new, improved website and training portal featuring enhanced group safety training management, tighter security, online certificate verifications, and faster enrollment processing. LBA University now offers online training in over 100 safety areas....
Technologymartechseries.com

Truecaller Launches Smart SMS Feature in Africa

Truecaller, the world’s most trusted and accurate Caller ID and telephone search engine, is rolling out a new feature to further augment the user experience. The new feature Smart SMS has been introduced based on user feedback and is designed to cater to the evolving needs of our consumers. It offers a host of new services to make day-to-day communication a lot more convenient.
Softwaremartechseries.com

LoginRadius Launches Re-Authentication Feature for Enhanced Security

Leading CIAM solution provider introduces a re-authentication feature that reinforces the security and helps maintain client trust. LoginRadius, a leading provider of consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution announced that their platform now offers re-authentication capabilities that improve overall data security and privacy and helps build consumer trust. The...
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Duthie Power Services launches "Ask Pete!" - a website feature dedicated to answering consumers' questions about generators

LONG BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Remember AskJeeves.com? It was the go-to website to submit questions before we had Google, Alexa, Siri and a whole host of other online resources for getting quick answers. We still have Ask.com – the modern version of its earlier Jeeves alter ego - but it’s one of many, many websites you can turn to for answers to general questions. So how do you navigate all the information available on the internet to find an accurate answer to your specific question?
Technologyopticflux.com

Poco X3 GT Will Pack These Specs and Features: Launch is Now Imminent

Poco is now gearing up to introduce a new smartphone dubbed Poco X3 GT in the coming weeks! Fresh reports hint at the next Poco offering, unveiling some key specs and features. Poco X3 GT has also cleared its certification from multiple platforms, where details about its battery or processor...
Softwarewateronline.com

Seeq Expands Machine Learning Features For Process Engineering And Data Science Integration

New Seeq extensibility features facilitate machine learning initiatives by bridging IT and OT organizations, enabling end user access to data scientist algorithms. Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, announces the release of R52 with new features to support the use of machine learning innovation in process manufacturing organizations. These features enable organizations to deploy their own or third-party machine learning algorithms into the advanced analytics applications used by front line process engineers and subject matter experts, thus scaling the efforts of a single data scientist to many front-line OT employees.
Technologyreviewgeek.com

Zoom Launches Pronoun-Sharing Features, Plus Updates to Chat and Phone

Zoom is overhauling its services with several new features, including pronouns-sharing tools for video calls, better Chat management, and anti-robocall compliance for Zoom’s Phone service. These improvements are all available now. Up until now, those who wanted to share their pronouns in Zoom had to manually insert tags like They/Them...
Technologyscoopsquare24.com

Brave launches search engine with anti-tracking features

If you are concerned about your privacy, you might have heard of the privacy-focused Chrome alternative called Brave. The company has been testing its own search engine that is currently available for select users. Having said that, Brave search will be available today to everyone interested in using the service....
TechnologyStamford Advocate

New features of SutiAP save companies time with invoice processing

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. SutiSoft has added new features to its flagship product, SutiAP to meet the changing needs of the customers. Some of the new features include:. Invoice current activity report. SutiAP features invoice current activity report that details you the number of invoices submitted, approved, rejected...
Electronicsaithority.com

Maxim Integrated And SICK AG Team Up For Industry’s Smallest LiDAR Safety Laser Scanner

Maxim’s MAX14914 software configurable digital IO supports industrial sensor leader SICK AG to shrink safety laser scanners by 50 percent with their new nanoScan3 model. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) announced that its software-configurable digital IO products helped enable a 50 percent size reduction for the microScan3 Core I/O LiDAR-based safety laser scanner from SICK AG, a leader in the design and manufacturing of industrial sensor-based solutions. Achieving the industry’s smallest design allows SICK to expand the versatility of the new nanoScan3 Safety Laser Scanner for machines and vehicles that require high performance but have minimal mounting space.
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

Switch Aruba for data center support for Python script interpretation

A client needs a data center network for a highly-virtualized server environment. They have the following requirements: 25 Gb connectivity from the servers to the top-of-rack switches support for iSCSl storage lowest possible latency between their VM farms, which are contained In separate cabinets and connected to different top-of-rack switches within the data center support for Python script interpretation and open APIs.
Softwareaithority.com

New Lattice Radiant 3.0 Design Software Further Enhances Ease of Use to Accelerate FPGA Designs

Lattice Semiconductor, the low power programmable leader, announced availability of the latest version of its popular software design tool for use with low power Lattice FPGAs, Lattice Radiant 3.0. The tool supports higher density devices like the new Lattice CertusPro™-NX family – the latest family based on the Lattice Nexus platform – and offers new features that make it faster and easier than ever to develop Lattice FPGA-based designs.
CarsElectronicsWeekly.com

Configurable automotive LDOs include functional safety features

STMicroelectronics has introduced a pair of LDOs with eight selectable fixed-output voltages and diagnostic features for functional safety, and high thermal performance. Each has three pins that allow the output to be set to 0.8, 1.2, 1.5, 1.8, 2.5, 2.8, 3.3 or 5V “more accurately than with an external voltage divider using three external selection pins – the output is within ±2% of the nominal value,” according to the company. Output is up to 200mA and they are qualified to AEC-Q100.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Process Expo to feature meatball processing in this year’s production line demonstration

MCLEAN, VA. – Attendees at this fall’s Process Expo trade show, held Nov. 2-5 at Chicago’s McCormick Place, will have the chance to see a meatball production line in action. This year’s production line demonstration will highlight equipment and technology from a number of Process Expo exhibitors. Process Expo has featured a production line demonstration at its trade show since 2017.