Equities, yields rise as U.S. data shows economy gaining momentum

StreetInsider.com
 30 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World equity markets and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as better-than-expected jobless claims data and a positive report on first-quarter gross domestic product showed that economic recovery is gathering steam. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to 406,000 for the...

www.streetinsider.com
