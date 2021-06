“Our security challenges are very great, and at the top of the list is Iran,” said incoming Mossad Director David Barnea at his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. “We need to say it loudly and clearly: Iran is working at this very moment to realize its nuclear dream under the cover of international protection,” said Barnea. “Under the protection of the [2015 nuclear] agreement and without it, with lies and concealment, Iran is in a constant state of advancing its plan to create weapons of mass destruction,” he added.