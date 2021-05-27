Cancel
Westminster, CO

Dollar index slips in mix of gains, losses on major currencies

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as the greenback held steady against the euro, lost ground to the British pound and Canadian dollar and gained on the Japanese yen. The diverging performances in the currencies came with changes in economic outlooks for...

www.streetinsider.com
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar slips as U.S. consumer spending stagnates

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds quotes, updates prices; changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending was flat in May, while producer price inflation came in below economists’ expectations. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, held steady following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.4%. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, increased 0.5%, below economists’ expectations of a 0.6% increase. In the 12 months through May, the so-called core PCE price index shot up 3.4%, the largest gain since April 1992. “The most interesting, salient takeaway from today’s data is that we’re not seeing runaway inflation,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. “The Fed by holding its fire is probably on the right side of the trade at this point.” The dollar index against a basket of currencies fell 0.26% to 91.598. It rose to a two-month high last Friday after policymakers at the Fed on June 16 forecast two rate hikes in 2023, indicating that the U.S. central bank will address rising price pressures sooner than previously expected. The greenback slipped this week, however, as Fed speakers offered contrasting views on whether inflation increases are likely to be sustained. Infrastructure spending is likely to help boost the U.S. economy after President Joe Biden announced a deal on Thursday, though it is not expected to make an impact in the short-term. Sterling continued to weaken, a day after the Bank of England made no changes to its monetary policy. The British pound was last down 0.08% on the day at $1.3909. The greenback weakened to 110.58 Japanese yen, after reaching a 15-month high of 111.11 on Thursday. That comes even as data on Friday showed that core consumer prices in Tokyo were unchanged in June from a year earlier. “Japan is a total outlier when it comes to one of the most crucial data points in the market’s focus right now: inflation. It showed that Japan, unique among the major countries of the world, has no inflation,” Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, said in a report. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:45AM (1345 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.5980 91.8470 -0.26% 1.797% +91.8610 +91.5730 Euro/Dollar $1.1964 $1.1931 +0.29% -2.07% +$1.1968 +$1.1928 Dollar/Yen 110.5750 110.8300 -0.23% +7.06% +110.9800 +110.5000 Euro/Yen 132.29 132.27 +0.02% +4.23% +132.4500 +132.1400 Dollar/Swiss 0.9151 0.9180 -0.30% +3.45% +0.9182 +0.9148 Sterling/Dollar $1.3909 $1.3922 -0.08% +1.82% +$1.3935 +$1.3892 Dollar/Canadian 1.2289 1.2319 -0.24% -3.49% +1.2329 +1.2285 Aussie/Dollar $0.7607 $0.7583 +0.33% -1.10% +$0.7616 +$0.7580 Euro/Swiss 1.0946 1.0951 -0.05% +1.29% +1.0963 +1.0946 Euro/Sterling 0.8600 0.8569 +0.36% -3.77% +0.8604 +0.8569 NZ $0.7088 $0.7062 +0.40% -1.27% +$0.7095 +$0.7060 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.4630 8.5040 -0.53% -1.49% +8.5025 +8.4580 Euro/Norway 10.1257 10.1360 -0.10% -3.26% +10.1580 +10.1180 Dollar/Sweden 8.4500 8.4677 +0.08% +3.09% +8.4855 +8.4470 Euro/Sweden 10.1112 10.1031 +0.08% +0.35% +10.1231 +10.1040 (Reporting by Karen Brettell)
CurrenciesCountingPips.com

COT Currency Futures Charts: US Dollar Index, Euro, Yen, Sterling, Swiss Franc, Mexican Peso, Bitcoin

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 22 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.
Currencieskdow.biz

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.23 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 19.75 Mexican pesos, down from late Thursday.
Businesseconomies.com

Dollar erases early losses and steadies

The US dollar steadied against most of its peers on Friday, and erased its early losses after the release of upbeat data in the US. The second reading of the US GDP showed yesterday a growth by 6.4% during the first quarter of 2021 as expected. The US Personal Consumption...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar slips after Fed's Powell downplays inflation fears

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds quotes, updates prices; changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said that rising inflation is likely temporary and showed no signs of being in a hurry to tighten monetary policy. The dollar jumped after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. But Powell on Tuesday said that prices are rising due to a "perfect storm" of rising demand for goods and services and bottlenecks in supplying them as the economy reopens from the pandemic and that those price pressures should ease on their own. “Dollar gains have faded after Mr. Powell downplayed higher inflation lasting for very long,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. That said, “if we see signs of inflation pushing further higher, I think that could go some way in stirring inflation jitters all over again and putting the focus on Fed policy,” Manimbo said. Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S. economic focus, with other releases including jobless claims on Thursday and consumer spending on Friday. The 7.5 million jobs still missing from the onset of the pandemic remains a "benchmark" for the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the central bank should avoid tightening policy too soon during the fight to regain them, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday. Inflation driven by the quick reopening of the U.S. economy could take "some time" to ease, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday, adding a note of caution about the durability of price increases Fed officials have largely characterized as temporary. The dollar index was last down 0.21% at 91.551. It fell to a session low after data showed that a measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June. The euro rose 0.18% to $1.962. Data on Wednesday showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June following the easing of more lockdown measures. The Japanese yen also fell after data showed factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in four months in June. The dollar gained 0.11% to 110.77 yen, after earlier reaching 111.10 yen, the highest since March 2020. Currencies correlated to the global economic cycle, including the Kiwi dollar and Norway's crown, outperformed on Wednesday. Elsewhere, bitcoin was up around 5% on the day, above the $34,000 mark after dropping to as low as $28,600 on Tuesday - its lowest since January. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:48AM (1348 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.5510 91.7460 -0.21% 1.745% +91.9000 +91.5340 Euro/Dollar $1.1962 $1.1942 +0.18% -2.09% +$1.1966 +$1.1911 Dollar/Yen 110.7700 110.6600 +0.11% +7.26% +111.0950 +110.6400 Euro/Yen 132.50 132.14 +0.27% +4.40% +132.6900 +132.0400 Dollar/Swiss 0.9157 0.9183 -0.28% +3.50% +0.9200 +0.9157 Sterling/Dollar $1.3996 $1.3946 +0.36% +2.44% +$1.3998 +$1.3924 Dollar/Canadian 1.2255 1.2308 -0.41% -3.75% +1.2328 +1.2253 Aussie/Dollar $0.7591 $0.7556 +0.47% -1.32% +$0.7593 +$0.7539 Euro/Swiss 1.0952 1.0962 -0.09% +1.34% +1.0968 +1.0949 Euro/Sterling 0.8548 0.8557 -0.11% -4.35% +0.8565 +0.8531 NZ $0.7063 $0.7021 +0.58% -1.66% +$0.7065 +$0.6998 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.4855 8.5395 -0.55% -1.10% +8.5610 +8.4925 Euro/Norway 10.1522 10.1919 -0.39% -3.01% +10.2167 +10.1355 Dollar/Sweden 8.4651 8.4752 +0.15% +3.28% +8.4970 +8.4651 Euro/Sweden 10.1271 10.1120 +0.15% +0.50% +10.1395 +10.1088 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Currenciesactionforex.com

Yen Selloff Continues With Dollar, Commodity Currencies Strong

The forex markets continue to stay in sort of risk-on mode today, with weakness in Dollar and Yen, and strength in commodity currencies as led by New Zealand Dollar. Though, traders in other markets are not too committed yet. European indexes are just mixed while US futures point to slightly higher open. There is prospect for S&P 500 to follow NASDAQ to make new record high today, but we’ll see how it goes.
StocksUS News and World Report

U.S. Stocks End Mixed With Nasdaq at Record Close, Dollar Gains

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -Wall Street shares were mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high, while other major U.S. indexes ended lower alongside European stocks as traders eyed the latest statements from Federal Reserve officials. The market has whipsawed over the last week, feeling the aftereffects of the...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah gain

June 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 110.330 110.3 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3419 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 27.871 27.952 +0.29 Korean won 1132.400 1134.7 +0.20 Baht 31.630 31.59 -0.13 Peso 48.710 48.66 -0.10 Rupiah 14390.000 14425 +0.24 Rupee 74.100 74.1 0.00 Ringgit 4.143 4.145 +0.05 Yuan 6.460 6.4653 +0.09 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.330 103.24 -6.43 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.71 Taiwan dlr 27.871 28.483 +2.20 Korean won 1132.400 1086.20 -4.08 Baht 31.630 29.96 -5.28 Peso 48.710 48.01 -1.44 Rupiah 14390.000 14040 -2.43 Rupee 74.100 73.07 -1.40 Ringgit 4.143 4.0200 -2.97 Yuan 6.460 6.5283 +1.07 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
Marketsthebftonline.com

Cedi’s gain against dollar slows

Even though the cedi has not depreciated against the US dollar since the beginning of the year, it has started showing signs of weakness, as data published by the Bank of Ghana indicates its gains have begun to slow since the beginning of the year. According to the interbank FX...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Sterling slips, hovering around $1.39 as dollar recovers

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped against a slightly stronger dollar on Tuesday as currency markets were driven by last week’s hawkish shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed surprised some market participants last week by signalling that it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner...
Businesslatinamericanews.net

U.S. dollar slips as traders eye Fed chair testimony

NEW YORK, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Tuesday as market participants looked to testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.14 percent at 91.7626. In late New York trading, the euro...
BusinessCNBC

Gold slips as dollar gains on Powell testimony jitters

Gold retreated on Tuesday on a firmer dollar as traders eyed testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for further clarity on monetary policy after the central bank struck a hawkish tone last week. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,777.23 per ounce by 10:34 a.m EDT (1434 GMT), while...
MarketsAustralian News

U.S. dollar slips as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Monday, amid strength in the euro and the British pound. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.36 percent at 91.8945. In late New York trading, the euro was up to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads gains across Latam currencies

* BRL up on economic prospects * Bolsonaro faces protests as COVID deaths rise more than 500,000 * Latam FX rally as dollar dips after Fed rally * BlackRock pro-risk; Morgan Stanley turns bearish on EMFX By Susan Mathew June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped 1% on Monday on a robust economic outlook, while Mexico's peso broke a six-session losing streak as the dollar lost momentum after a strong rally last week. The real attempted to push up to one-year highs hit last week. A survey of economists forecast Brazilian growth, inflation and interest rates in 2021 to new highs following the central bank's indication that it could quicken the pace of tightening. Growth is now expected be to 5%, inflation 5.9%, and the benchmark Selic interest rate at 6.5%. Investors seemed to look past anti-government protests over the weekend as COVID-19 deaths in Brazil topped 500,000. Thousands took to the streets blasting President Jair Bolsonaro for not acquiring vaccines fast enough and for questioning the need for mask wearing. This comes as Bolsonaro's popularity has hit new lows ahead of elections next year. A poll last month showed a left-wing rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, would win in a runoff vote if the 2022 elections were held today. "We believe a higher discontentment, especially if reflected in the polls, tends to push the government to an easier fiscal posture," Citi strategists said in a note. LATAM FX BUCK EM GLOOM Emerging market currencies had taken a hit last week as the dollar rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a surprisingly hawkish tone. Morgan Stanley in a Monday note said it had turned bearish on emerging market currencies, citing higher real rate in the United States, expensive valuations and risks for growth differentials to widen between developed and developing markets. Most emerging market currencies in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa had fallen on Monday, but Latin America got a lift as the dollar consolidated gains. Mexico's peso looked to end its longest losing streak since February, up 0.5%, while Colombia's peso rebounded from six-week lows despite falling oil prices. Meanwhile, BlackRock maintained a pro-risk stance, citing a "powerful restart" after the pandemic, while adding that they do not see the Fed's new outlook translating into significantly higher interest rates any time soon. "Any temporary spikes in rates could challenge emerging market assets in particular, but we advocate staying invested and looking through any turbulence," BlackRock said in a note. Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa index was weighed down by materials stocks as iron ore, copper and oil prices fell. Shares of Mexican construction companies Grupo Carso , owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1% after Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told the firms that built the metro railway that collapsed and killed 26 people last month to help pay for its reconstruction. She did not specify an amount. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1408 GMT: Stock Latest Daily % change indexes MSCI Emerging Markets 1348.86 -0.91 MSCI LatAm 2607.67 0.07 Brazil Bovespa 128128.01 -0.22 Mexico IPC 50301.78 -0.04 Chile IPSA 4294.39 -0.83 Argentina MerVal 65136.00 -1.963 Colombia COLCAP 1251.20 -0.48 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0340 0.73 Mexico peso 20.5771 0.39 Chile peso 749.1 0.00 Colombia peso 3751 0.40 Peru sol 3.95 -0.01 Argentina peso (interbank) 95.3700 0.00 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold stages rebound as U.S. yields, dollar slips

* Palladium rises more than 1% (Adds chart, updates prices) June 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices rebounded more than 1% on Monday after their biggest weekly fall in percentage terms since March 2020, with demand bolstered by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and a pause in the dollar’s rally.
BusinessPosted by
Newsweek

Bitcoin Slips as Dollar Rises; COVID-19 Hit Poor Hardest

Bitcoin fell about 7% Monday, dipping below $33,000 for the first time since June 8 as the value of the dollar rose and China continued to crack down on crypto mining operations. Last week, Bitcoin slid nearly 9% after briefly climbing above $40,000. The price of gold dropped and the...
Currenciestalkmarkets.com

Currency Markets Overreact After Getting Caught Offsides The Dollar

The Federal Reserve did its best to seal the deal on my call for a bottoming in the U.S. dollar. The Fed’s message acknowledging increasing inflationary pressures in the American economy appeared to catch currency markets offsides on the dollar. The rush to adjust has the look of an over-reaction even if directionally correct.
CurrenciesLife Style Extra

FOREX-Fed-fuelled dollar forces rival currencies onto back foot

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - The dollar was headed for its. best week in nearly nine months on Friday, with rival currencies. struggling to shake the pressure exerted by the Federal. Reserve's sudden hawkish shift in tone. With investors also scrambling to price in a. sooner-than-expected tapering of extraordinary U.S....