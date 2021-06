OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, announced today that Jean-François Boily has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation effective July 16th, 2021 to pursue another business opportunity. Tetra has commenced an executive search for a new Chief Financial Officer. The Company intends to use its internal finance team and to retain the services of a consultant to serve as CFO in order to ensure that all financial reporting obligations of the Company are fulfilled while the Company identifies a suitable candidate to replace Mr. Boily. Tetra will update the market in due course.