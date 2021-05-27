Most pools in Ulster County gear up to reopen
After a year of shutdowns, isolation, mask-wearing and fits and starts of six-feet-apart schooling, a wave of summer splish-splashing of hope is coming Ulster County’s way. In contrast to last summer, almost all of the local municipal pools will be filling their watering holes and opening up the gates to campers, bathers, competitive swimmers, families, singles, seniors – all eager for some Vitamin D, poolside lounging, lap-swimming and healthy outdoor activity.hudsonvalleyone.com