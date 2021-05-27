Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ulster County, NY

Most pools in Ulster County gear up to reopen

By Erin Quinn
hudsonvalleyone.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of shutdowns, isolation, mask-wearing and fits and starts of six-feet-apart schooling, a wave of summer splish-splashing of hope is coming Ulster County’s way. In contrast to last summer, almost all of the local municipal pools will be filling their watering holes and opening up the gates to campers, bathers, competitive swimmers, families, singles, seniors – all eager for some Vitamin D, poolside lounging, lap-swimming and healthy outdoor activity.

hudsonvalleyone.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Government
New Paltz, NY
Government
City
New Paltz, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Public Pools#Swimming Pools#Private Pools#Outdoor Activity#Memorial Day Weekend#The Ulster County Pool#The Moriello Pool#Moriello#Town Pool#Covid#The Andretta Pool#Duso#The Zena Sundevils#The Hurley Tiger Sharks#Rosendale Pool#New York State#Hurley Recreation Center#Seahawks#Ulster County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ulster County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Proposed Drag Strip in Ulster County Has Residents Fighting

The drag strip would be located in Plattekill, New York. If you're a fan of drag racing the news of a proposed drag strip opening up in Ulster County probably has you excited, as it should, but that excitement isn't being shared by all. The proposed drag strip will be located at 153 Freetown Road, in Plattekill, and once opened, looks to hold drag races Thursdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. each night.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Ulster County, NYTimes Union

Hudson Valley real estate market stays hot

If no additional single-family homes were listed for sale in the Hudson Valley Catskill Region Multiple Listing Service, the available home inventory — just 275 units — would sell out in just about 5 weeks in Ulster County. Tim Sweeney, president of this region’s multiple listing service, said he’s never seen inventory that low.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Ellenville, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

4 Things You Might Not Know About Ellenville

Every Monday on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show we break out the "Wheel O' Towns" to help us celebrate and spread some love to one Hudson Valley, greater Danbury Connecticut town. After Jess gives the wheel a spin, whatever town it lands on is officially the Wolf Hometown of the Week!! This week the wheel landed on Ellenville, so let's get to know Ellenville a little bit better.
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Ulster, NYDaily Freeman

Ulster's Black cultural history event set for Thursday

KINGSTON, N.Y. — A free online event will celebrate the lesser-known and under-documented Black cultural history of the region on Thursday, May 20. The "Black Cultural History of Ulster County" event will begin at 7 p.m. Register to attend online at https://bit.ly/3tOEP5M to receive a link to the Zoom event.