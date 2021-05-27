E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) to acquire BluJay Solutions
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announced that it will acquire BluJay Solutions, a leading cloud-based, logistics execution platform. Based on the price of E2open's Class A Common Stock at May 25, 2021 market close, the stock and cash transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion.www.streetinsider.com