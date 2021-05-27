BTV Features Investment Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – June 24, 2021 – PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda Lifestyle" or the "Company") (CSE:PODA) (CNSX:PODA.CN) Pink (OTC:PODAF) (FSE:99L) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered financing of units. In connection with the closing, the Company issued 6,576,943 units at a price of $0.70 per unit, for gross proceeds of $4,603,860. Each unit consists of one subordinate voting share and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Company, at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The warrants are transferrable. Cash Finder’s fees of $256,094 were paid and 351,849 Finder’s warrants were issued in connection with the offering. Each Finder’s warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Company, at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, for a period of two years from the date of issuance.