Swimply, A Pool Rental Platform For Homeowners, Raises $10 Million

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwimply, a marketplace for homeowners who want to rent out their underutilized pools to local swimmers, announced recently it raised $10 million. Swimply is a marketplace for homeowners who want to rent out their underutilized pools to local swimmers and the company announced it is expanding into 25 new cities nationwide. Now the company is serving two markets in Canada, five markets in Australia, and a total of 125 U.S. markets. Plus Swimply also announced the closing of a $10 million Series A financing.

