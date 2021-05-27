How the Democrats Stacked the Deck in the Green Bay November Election

A California attorney who represented Kamala Harris, a Massachusetts antifa rally speaker, and a New York Democrat walk into a bar in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to discuss how to increase turnout through absentee ballots in the upcoming November election and remove power from the Green Bay city clerk. No, this is not the start of some joke. Instead, these three key individuals ended up running the Green Bay election last fall (after the clerk was pushed out). They didn’t meet up at some bar, but the fact that three coastal elites descended on the small city of Green Bay and took over parts of the election is very concerning. Open records reveal the Democrats’ corruption in stacking the deck in the Green Bay November election.