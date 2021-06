It appears that the cryptocurrency industry is positioned to continue its growth from a long-term perspective. However, sentiment for the near future may not be so positive. A major move for Bitcoin has still to materialize, as the price has hovered between roughly the $30,000 and $40,000 range for the last weeks. Several cryptocurrency experts are still undecided about the direction of the market, however, several technical indicators show that bearish times are ahead of us and that a V-shaped recovery is unlikely to play out in the charts.