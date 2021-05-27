GHS Salutatorian Jordan Hunnicutt stars in classroom, in sports and myriad of activities

Good evening, WHS class of 2021. First and foremost, I would like to begin by expressing my gratitude to everyone that has helped me to be in the place that I am today. Thank you, Ms. Teague, for your kind and thoughtful words as well as for giving me a sense of confidence in my abilities and for being like an older sister I never had. Thank you to my parents for being my No. 1 supporters, whether that meant buying poster boards at midnight for my procrastinated projects or waking up at 4 in the morning for my cross country meets. Y’all were always there when I needed y’all with no questions asked. Thank you, Daniel, for igniting a competitive spirit within me and for making me develop thick skin. Thank you, Mireille, for being eager to help me and for participating in my questionable experiments and activities throughout the years. Thank you, David, for supplying me with your daily dose of witty jokes and for always being down to play Super Mario Galaxy with me. Thank you to my friends for being with me not only at my highest points in life, but the lowest as well. Thank y’all for pushing me out of my comfort zone and for making life 10 times better in this small town of Waxahachie. Thank you to my teachers and coaches for creating a welcoming and creative atmosphere, and for putting in full efforts to make me and my classmates succeed. Lastly, thank you, God, for teaching me how to love myself and for reaffirming me with the fact that no one's opinion matters more than yours. Thank you for constantly reassuring me that you had a plan and that everything had a purpose. Thank you for keeping me grounded and for providing me with endless love and support through both difficult and joyful times. Now to the class of 2021, as Kamala Harris once said, “We did it, we did it, Joe.” No, but in all seriousness, we did it. Even if it meant completing it amidst Miss Rona. To think that our senior year was going to be normal after the supposed two-week spring break was possibly one of the funniest occurrences this past year. However, I think our class was the most equipped to handle the limitations this pandemic brought with it, and we brought nothing but success. For instance, the varsity girls cross country team won the district championship for the fourth consecutive time while having three state qualifiers, including three year all-stater Emma Curry. The boys basketball team made it to the regional championship. Both one act play and the marching band advanced to state. Choir broke a new record of winning five UIL sweepstake awards. The football team made it to playoffs for the first time in 6A in the “district of doom,” and a number of other sports made it to the playoff rounds. Along with these major accomplishments, we were able to go to school without having to shut down, which I find to be a major accomplishment on its own.