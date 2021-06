WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — When she left the hospital after nearly 40 days in the ICU at the beginning of the pandemic, it looked like a celebration to mark the end of a grueling journey with COVID-19. The viral video showed dozens of healthcare heroes lining the halls of Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s in Westerville to give a “clap out” to the woman who was, at one point, labeled the sickest patient in the hospital. All she could do was wave, but even one year later, Donna Whiteside doesn’t remember any of it.