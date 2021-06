Following closely on the heels of my last column where I applauded a bipartisan effort to crack down on China’s human rights abuses and its unfair trade policies, came a vote to create a bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. The riots were nothing short of an insurrection, as armed domestic terrorists threatened the lives of our elected representatives while those whose job it was to protect the Capitol were caught flat-footed. Whatever outside assistance came to help was too late and too little.