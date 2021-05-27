Cancel
Twitter wrangles with Indian govt over staff safety, free speech

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Twitter Inc said on Thursday it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, days after police visited one of its offices as part of a probe related to the firm's tagging of some ruling party posts as manipulated. Leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...

www.streetinsider.com
Person
Narendra Modi
