The beloved anime and manga series Inuyasha is back with not one but two new statues. The beloved anime series was filled with a great cast of characters, amazing action, and some very strong male and female leads. Good Smile Company has announced that the hit series is joining their Pop Up Parade statue seres. Inuyasha and Kagome come to right before fans' eyes with these highly detailed, beautifully sculpts statues with eye popping color. Standing roughly 6" tall, both Inuyasha and Kagome's appearances are faithfully recreated thanks to Good Smile Company, with both coming in at $38.99. Pre-orders are live for each, with they both expected to release in October, and links are live for Kagome here and Inuyasha here. Like most Good Smile collectibles, pre-orders are timed, so be sure to secure one for your growing anime collection by June 23, 2021.