Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

On Reparations: John F. Kennedy vs. Robert F. Kennedy

By Larry Elder
RealClearPolitics
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen did the civil rights movement go off the rails?. The answer is when proponents went from justly demanding equal rights to unjustly demanding equal results. As to exactly when this occurred, that's more difficult to answer. But consider statements, made five years apart, from the Kennedy brothers, John F. and Robert F.

www.realclearpolitics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
Person
John F. Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reparations#Executive President#Jews#Nazis#National Urban League#President John Kennedy#Sen Robert Kennedy#Mr President#American History#Equal Rights#Second Class Citizenship#Equal Members#Proponents#Policies#Blacks#Special Dispensation#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
U.S. Politicsalbuquerquenews.net

Two Kennedys under consideration as ambassadors

WASHINGTON D.C.: White House officials are considering putting forth the names of two Kennedys as U.S. Ambassadors. Caroline Kennedy is being considered for the ambassadorial post to Australia, and Vicki Kennedy's name has been proposed as an ambassador to a Western European country. Caroline Kennedy, daughter of President John Kennedy,...
U.S. PoliticsThe Tribune-Democrat

Larry Elder | On reparations: John F. Kennedy vs. Robert F. Kennedy

When did the civil rights movement go off the rails?. The answer is when proponents went from justly demanding equal rights to unjustly demanding equal results. As to exactly when this occurred, that’s more difficult to answer. But consider statements, made five years apart, from the Kennedy brothers, John F. and Robert F. Neither brother was asked about nor used the word “reparations.”
U.S. Politicsevanstonroundtable.com

Les Jacobson: Towards a Better Nation

In his inaugural address, President John F. Kennedy famously told Americans, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” They have been called “the 17 most inspiring words in 20th century American history.” Anyone old enough to vote (and many who weren’t) in 1961 can still remember the cadence of the president’s delivery, the familiar Boston accent, the insanely naive hope that America could benefit from the loving care of its citizens.
U.S. PoliticsTuscaloosa News

Liz Cheney's ordeal offers a modern take on political courage

During some recent editorial research a few weeks ago on the occurrence of the “Bay of Pigs” anniversary, I was reviewing President John F. Kennedy’s role in that disastrous attempt to over throw Fidel Castro’s new regime. Kennedy took complete responsibility for the fiasco, even though he had only been...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TheStreet

Join Us In Celebrating The Winners Of The 2021 Robert F. Kennedy Book And Journalism Awards

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights announced the winners of its 2021 RFK Book and Journalism Awards on Thursday during a virtual ceremony featuring special guest presenters Norah O'Donnell, Hoda Kotb, Katie Couric, Don Lemon, Nick Kristof, Sheinelle Jones, Natalie Morales, Rory Kennedy, Soledad O'Brien, Craig Melvin, John Harwood, and Shawn Yancy.
PoliticsThrive Global

50 and 1 traits of decisiveness

“A man or woman of many companions comes to ruin but they are friends who stick closer than a sibling” Proverbs 18 vs. 24. In 1953 president Kennedy would meet a man who he would later refer to as his “intellectual blood bank”. Ted Sorensen more than any other person would be greatly responsible for the makings of the JFK mythos. A romantic idealist if ever there was one the combination between himself and Senator Kennedy, who had become the Governor of Massachusetts in 1952 after defeating Henry- Kabbit Lodge created some of the most inspirational and well-constructed speeches ever known to man. A man of eloquence who applied painstaking detail in his composition process Ted Sorensen frequently travelled with John F Kennedy during many of his political escapades. Bouncing around ideas and channeling the energies that had been growing throughout the nation of America as the United States began to develop into the guarantor of the world’s socio-economic system. One would even go as far as arguing that between this two the foundations for US engagement across the world would have been formed. As Ted Sorensen had been so crucial in advising the young senator’s many policy decisions and deliberations.
Eunice, LAEunice News

Johnson, Kennedy introduce bill to transfer Liberty Theatre annex

Legislation to transfer ownership of the Liberty Theatre annex from the National Park Service to the City of Eunice was introduced Thursday by U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson and Sen. John Kennedy. The Park Service owns a section of the historic venue that was constructed in recent years to provide a handicap accessible entrance and restrooms. Eunice Mayor Scott Fontenot said, “Very seldom does a…
Congress & Courtskadn.com

Kennedy calls for congressional oversight hearings for SEACOR Power tragedy

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today asked the chairs and ranking members of the Senate Commerce Committee and the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security to hold oversight hearings on the federal government’s response to the SEACOR Power tragedy. The SEACOR Power, a commercial lift boat, capsized this April in the Gulf of Mexico, killing six crew members. Seven crew members remain missing.
Green Valley, AZGreen Valley News and Sun

The senators

I was shocked by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s statement to reporters when she toured the border with Sen. John Cornyn. The statement made no sense if we are trying to save our democracy. Worse yet, she did not show up for the vote for the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. She does not seem to value the votes of the people. With no vote we have no democracy.
MLBPosted by
Salina Post

Today in History - June 9

Today is Wednesday, June 9, the 160th day of 2021. There are 205 days left in the year. On June 9, 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren. On this date:. In 1588, construction began on the present-day...
Congress & CourtsGettysburg Times

Constitution and the Hyde Amendment

What’s known as the Hyde Amendment was initially sponsored by Congressman Henry Hyde (R, Illinois) and enacted by Congress in 1976. It banned the use of Medicaid funding for abortions, and is credited with having saved hundreds of thousands of babies’ lives. Now comes word that our self-proclaimed “devout Catholic,” “Unity President” has eliminated the Hyde Amendment protections from his new, $6 trillion budget. One small problem: He can’t. The Constitution, specifically, Article I, Section 1, assigns the making (and unmaking) of the nation’s laws solely and uniquely to the Congress. Presidents do not and may not legislate nor repeal those laws. The current President may have spent some 36 years as a U.S. Senator, theoretically representing both the citizens of Delaware and the American public at large, and eight more years as Barack Obama’s Vice President — but supposedly not the various special interests that have made him very wealthy. None of that, however, gives him the right to ignore his oath of office [“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of the President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”] or override his Constitutional limitations. The Hyde Amendment remains standing law, and can be modified or overturned only by Congressional action.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Bubba was right about Obama …

Maybe Bill Clinton was right about President Obama. After all, Arkansas Bubba was America’s “first black president.”. Back in 2008 when Hillary Clinton was scheduled to be America’s Next President (The first time. Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!), Bill Clinton became enraged after his Black voters down in South Carolina decided that they could, in fact, vote for themselves.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

What Shakespeare Can Teach Us About Joe Manchin | Opinion

In a recent op-ed, Senator Joe Manchin (D-VW) once more insisted that he would not meddle with the filibuster, a point he's made frequently since it became a progressive priority. He also explained why he would not be voting for the Democrats' election reform bill, the "For the People Act," which he opposes because only one side pf the political aisle supports this legislation. Manchin explained that it is his duty "to seek bipartisan compromise no matter how difficult and to develop the political bonds that end divisions and help unite the country we love."
Minoritieslaconiadailysun.com

Roger Davis: Writer expressed his own version of history

After reading the letter titled “Study of modern-day systemic racism is long overdue,” I felt that I could not let it go unchallenged. The author starts out claiming that a previous letter to the editor writer had stunning misunderstandings of American history, then proceeds to express his own version of history. He claims the “Civil War” was fought to end slavery and that Gen. Robert E. Lee was a terrorist and a traitor. If the author would care to read about the causes of the war, he would see that it was primarily about money, as are most wars. The southern states were opposed to the overreaching centralized federal government (hence the name Confederate: con (anti) and federate (related to federal) and the excessive tariffs that used southern money to fund northern infrastructure, especially President Lincoln’s railroad buddies. Thirteen states in the south presented letters of secession to the U.S. government, formed their own union of states known as the Confederate States of America, wrote their own constitution and established their own government. Prior to this, there were three serious threats from states to secede, primarily New England states, over the 1803 Louisiana Purchase, the war of 1812, and a national embargo in 1807. The southern states and its citizens, including Gen. Lee, were not traitors or terrorists trying to overthrow the US government. If you want to talk about terrorists, I suggest reading up on the criminal war tactics of William Tecumseh Sherman et al. The southern states leaving the union was Lincoln’s reason for war, not slavery (read Lincoln’s 1st inaugural address, Lincoln’s letter to Horace Greeley, and Lincoln’s speech in the 4th Lincoln-Douglas debate of 9/18/1858). Jim Crow laws and segregation started in the northern states in the 1830’s. The largest race riot of the time was the New York City draft riots of July 13-16, 1863.