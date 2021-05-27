Cancel
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) PT Raised to $64 at UBS

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

UBS analyst Jay Sole raised the price target on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) to $64.00 (from $50.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Downgrades UWM Holdings Corp. (UWMC) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter downgraded UWM Holdings Corp. (NYSE: UWMC) from to Neutral with a price target of $8.50 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketsinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Hold Rating for Lululemon Athletica

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $377, which is approximately 16.67% above the present share price of $323.13. Greenberger expects Lululemon Athletica to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the second quarter of...
Marketsinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Buy Rating for Costco

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Buy rating on Costco on Tuesday, setting a price target of $415, which is approximately 9.71% above the present share price of $378.27. Gutman expects Costco to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the second quarter of 2021. The current...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Gap, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Gap in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Weighs in on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dohj LLC Sells 334 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dohj LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Drinksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.27% of Tapestry worth $947,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teri List Sells 4,548 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $57.00 at HSBC

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.58.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Veeva Systems (VEEV) PT Raised to $350 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Ken Wong raised the price target on Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) to $350.00 (from $340.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Target (TGT) PT Raised to $245 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania raised the price target on Target (NYSE: TGT) to $245.00 while maintaining an Outperform rating.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Endava PLC (ADR) (DAVA) PT Raised to $120 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mayank Tandon raised the price target on Endava PLC (ADR) (NYSE: DAVA) to $120.00 (from $100.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Trims Boston Scientific (BSX) EPS Estimate

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic reiterated an Outperform rating and $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) while cutting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 65,870 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MACRO Consulting Group Purchases 196 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.