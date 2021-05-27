Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) PT Raised to $64 at UBS

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.