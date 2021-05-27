"Magnolia Living" magazine available through Chamber of Commerce
The Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce unveils its newest marketing publication for the Magnolia area, “Magnolia Living.”. According to Micki Mitchell, executive director of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, “This year’s guide is filled with helpful information for new residents and existing Columbia county residents. It provides a wonderful overview of our community and represents the best we have to offer.”www.magnoliareporter.com