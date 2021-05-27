"Magnolia Living" magazine available through Chamber of Commerce

People who are new to the World Championship Steak Cook-Off – the focus of the Magnolia Blossom Festival -- are often mystified by how it “works.”. The most important thing to know is that you need a Steak Cook-Off ticket. They’re $25. A limited number may be available for sale on Saturday at the Information Booth on the west side of the square. The tickets are non-refundable. However, if tickets are sold out, you may be able to buy tickets from someone who isn’t able to use them – lurk around the Information Booth late Saturday afternoon and you may be able to score some tickets.