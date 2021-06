New Report Highlights 12 Organizations Achieving Bold Energy, Water, Financing Goals; DOE Launches New $12 Million Lighting Prize. WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to a new report released today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s Better Buildings Initiative, in collaboration with nearly 1,000 businesses, government, and other partners, saved $13.5 billion in energy costs and more than 130 million metric tons of carbon emissions in the past year—equivalent to the greenhouse gases emitted by 28.2 million vehicles in a single year. These building efficiency improvements are key to reaching President Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.