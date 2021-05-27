Leadership Is the Key Factor in Police Reform
Every year, some 1,000 civilians are killed by police in the United States, and with each passing year, the outrage grows. Radical voices call for “defunding” the police, while the Biden administration calls for greater federal oversight. Yet the true corrective can be found not in these solutions but in remembering the lessons of recent history – in particular, the remarkable transformation of policing that occurred in New York City.www.realclearpolitics.com