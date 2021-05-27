Making room for more Mexican food in Watertown

Watercraft 101 — Kayaks – Members of the public can learn how to become comfortable kayaking in this beginner program. They will learn to balance and move safely in the water. Different techniques and tips will be given to help people enjoy their experience. The city has limited kayaks to offer, or participants can supply their own. The program will be held Wednesdays, June 16–30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Format: Day 1 – Safety and introduction at the Watertown Aquatic Center; Day 2 – Safety review and river entry at Riverside Park; Day 3 – River entry at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Open to anyone ages 12 and older. Fee is $25/city resident or $37.50/non-city resident. Contact will be limited. Participants will be spaced in an effort to minimize close contact. Participants are asked to wear masks.