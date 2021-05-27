Cancel
Greenville, TX

GHS Valedictorian Garrett Phillips heading to Texas A&M University to study electrical engineering

By Travis Hairgrove
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 6 days ago
Garrett Phillips is the son of Chris and Katie Phillips, and is the younger brother to Jack.

Garrett has lived in Greenville his entire life. He went to elementary school at Bowie, where he had many extraordinary teachers that started him on his path to excellence. He and his family will be forever grateful to all those at Bowie who had a hand in his education.

During high school, Garrett has also had many exceptional teachers who have encouraged, inspired, and believed in him. Needless to say, this has been a huge factor in getting him to where he is today.

He has played a major role on both his baseball and football teams. He played both sports all four years and earned district honors in each of them. On his baseball team, he played multiple positions, but mostly catcher. In football, he played safety and special teams. Being a part of these teams have gained him friendships that will last a lifetime and coaches he’ll never forget.

Garrett had the privilege of attending Texas Boys State, and is also honored to serve as the National Honor Society President. He will graduate with 30 dual credit hours from PJC.

He is also an active member of Highland Terrace Baptist Church.

When Garrett was in sixth grade, he had a very special math teacher who encouraged him to start thinking about college early. She even assigned a project to research colleges. And so that's where the interest and love for Texas A&M College Station began.

Garrett will attend Texas A&M in the fall, where he will major in electrical engineering.

