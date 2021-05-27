Trip.Com Now Offers the Blue Ribbon Bags Delayed Baggage Protection Service
WHY IT RATES: Travelers booking with Trip.com will now be able to utilize Blue Ribbon Bags' service. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Trip.com today announced that it now offers the Blue Ribbon Bags (“BRB”) delayed baggage protection service on its platform. Blue Ribbon Bags is one of the fastest-growing ancillary services in the travel market and the world leader in airport delayed baggage retrieval services.www.travelpulse.com