Trip.Com Now Offers the Blue Ribbon Bags Delayed Baggage Protection Service

Southwest deliberate to renew the sale of alcohol this summer time however it has handed on that concept after an altercation between a flight attendant and a passenger. “Given the latest uptick in industry-wide incidents of passenger disruptions in-flight, now we have made the choice to pause the beforehand introduced restart of alcohol service onboard,” Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz advised USA TODAY. “We understand this choice could also be disappointing for some prospects, however we really feel that is the proper choice right now within the curiosity of the protection and luxury of all prospects and crew on board.”